Lifeguard rescues 17-year-old boy in waters off Spitting Caves

Lifeguards at Hanauma Bay responded this evening to a call for help in waters off Spitting Caves in Hawaii Kai.

A lifeguard rescued a 17-year-old boy, who was hanging onto a yellow tube.

The lifeguard jumped into the ocean, and kept the boy calm and above the water, Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in an email.

Honolulu Fire Department personnel responded, bringing the boy and the lifeguard to shore.

The teenager was uninjured.

Enright said that Ocean Safety rescue watercraft were not in service as Ocean Safety personnel are off-duty at 5:30 p.m.