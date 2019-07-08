Police arrest woman, 19, after knife attack on boyfriend at Barbers Point

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend with a kitchen knife at Barbers Point.
Police said the suspect assaulted the victim, 20, with the knife at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
He sustained a small laceration to his left wrist.
Police were called and the suspect was arrested at a Belleau Woods Street address on suspicion of second-degree assault.
