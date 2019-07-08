Police seek to identify Waianae bank robber





Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with a bank robbery in Waianae.

Police said the suspect entered the American Savings Bank at Waianae Mall on Farrington Highway at approximately 2:40 p.m. on July 1 and approached a teller who was assisting a customer.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the perpetrator when he reached over the counter and grabbed money out of the teller’s hand. Police said he fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described to be in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

He was wearing sunglasses, a baseball cap, a dark-colored jacket, sneakers, shorts and a black backpack at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.