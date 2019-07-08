Search for new University of Hawaii law school dean officially underway

The University of Hawaii has officially begun its search for the next dean of the William S. Richardson School of Law.

A search advisory committee was formed in May, and the official job announcement was recently posted.

“The Dean of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii at Manoa is a lawyer, scholar, and visionary who is responsible for the overall leadership and management of the School,” said the position description, “the only Law School in the State of Hawaii and one of the most ethnically diverse law schools in the country.”

The search advisory committee, chaired by Noreen Mokuau, dean of the Myron B. Thompson School of Social Work, is made up of faculty, staff and students from UH-Manoa, as well as representatives from the Kualiʻi Council, alumni and legal community.

The committee will recommend finalists to Provost Michael Bruno, who then will recommend a nominee to UH President David Lassner.

Review of applications is expected to begin on Aug. 2 and will continue until the position is filled. For best consideration, applications should be submitted by Aug. 9. Finalists will be invited to campus in the fall semester. The new dean may begin in the spring or fall of 2020.

Dean Avi Soifer announced his retirement in March after 16 years in the leadership position.