Letter: Burns a visionary on exploration of the stars

Former Gov. John Burns dreamed of the creation of world-class telescopes. Because of his efforts to make this happen, the road leading up to the telescopes on Mauna Kea is called John A. Burns Way. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.