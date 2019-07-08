Letter: President’s policies costly to Americans

John Tokunaga urges us to support President Donald Trump to “stay free” because Trump will let us keep our money (“Trump wants to give, Democrats want to take,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 4). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.