 Letter: Shops should keep A/C behind closed doors
Letters

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Chip Fletcher, University of Hawaii earth sciences professor, said that the latest reading from Mauna Loa represents “yet another signal that humanity has failed future generations, continues to devastate global ecology, and relentlessly places profit before planet and people” (“Data taken atop Mauna Loa forewarn of climate change,” Star-Advertiser, May 19). Read more

