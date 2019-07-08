Matlock Avenue reopens following structure fire in Makiki

Matlock Avenue was reopened after a brief closure Sunday due to a fire.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it responded with six units staffed with 22 personnel Sunday to a building fire at 1323 Matlock Ave.

“The first unit arrived at 2:45 p.m. to find a three-story walk-up apartment building with smoke emanating from the left side of the structure,” HFD said.

“The fire was brought under control at 2:50 p.m., and it was extinguished at 2:54 p.m.,” HFD said.

The fire was contained to the balcony of Unit 4, and neighbors from the adjacent building used garden hoses to fight the fire from their building, HFD said.

Two men and one woman who lived in the unit were not home during the fire, HFD said.

Fire investigators said the blaze was caused by an arc in a power cord to a dryer. Fire damage was estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.