Decomposed body is found in Kailua

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an examination of a male body found Monday in the Kailua area.
Police said the body was found at 2:26 p.m. in an advanced state of decomposition in a wooded area between the H-3 freeway and Kapaa Quarry Road.
There were no obvious signs of foul play, police said.
Police have classified the case as an unattended death, pending further examination by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
