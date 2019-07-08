 Bourne-Crabb finish fourth
Bourne-Crabb finish fourth

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii duo of Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb won the first set, but couldn’t hold and fell in the third-place match of the FIVB World Beach Championships on Sunday in Hamburg, Germany. Read more

