Today
TENNIS
Tennis Championships of Honolulu: Qualifiers, 10 a.m., at UH Tennis Courts.
TUESDAY
TENNIS
Tennis Championships of Honolulu: Qualifiers and Main Draw, 10 a.m., at UH Tennis Courts.
Running
Kailua Beach 4.4 Mile Run
Sunday
In Kailua
Female
Open–1. Chiara Arnet, 33:20.5; 2. Sina Arnet, 37:39.7; 3. Ruth Arnet, 39:03.3.
9 and under–1. Eva-Tiare Lukela, 49:17.8; 2. Sienna Seidel, 1:03:12.7.
10 to 14–1. Noelani Glorioso, 47:46.7.
30 to 34–1. Emelryn Vebs Dominguez, 1:35:24.0.
35 to 39–1. Yuri Higashi, 39:37.4; 2.
Jessica Roper, 44:58.0.
40 to 44–1. Christine Lyons, 40:04.1; 2. Geraldine Lukela, 1:18:50.2.
45 to 49–1. Lori Glorioso, 47:48.0; 2. Vickie Kozel, 55:23.6.
50 to 54–1. Cheryl Miram, 42:27.7; 2.
Sylvia Brosien, 50:50.4; 3. Cindy Chong, 53:58.8.
55 to 59–1. Mary Beth Brown, 45:50.5.
60 to 64–1. Yvette Flynn, 46:48.5; 2.
Annie Marshall, 47:12.0; 3. Linda Moran, 50:26.9.
65 to 69–1. Halina Zaleski, 46:12.0.
70 to 74–1. Catherine Chan, 1:15:42.4; 2. Mary Duryea, 1:23:12.2.
75 to 79–1. Paula Jech, 55:22.9.
80 to 84–1. Joy Schoenecker, 1:23:11.8.
Male
Open–1. Kengo Yoshimoto, 30:13.4; 2. John Barile, 31:25.7; 3. George Munoz, 33:11.4.
9 and under–1. Koen Seidel, 1:03:12.4.
30 to 34–1. Karlo Dominguez, 1:35:23.0.
35 to 39–1. Michael Stephens, 33:35.5; 2. Steven Steinbeck, 38:03.5; 3. Jason
Ramos, 42:09.0.
40 to 44–1. John Irwin, 53:16.7.
45 to 49–1. John Tunick, 34:40.6; 2.
Peter-Michael Seidel, 39:42.7; 3. Kalei Lukela, 50:38.7.
50 to 54–1. Kawika Carlson, 35:24.5; 2. John McGowan, 39:57.2; 3. Todd
Schroeder, 1:15:57.8.
55 to 59–1. Craig Knohl, 37:55.3; 2. Louis P. Tomsic, 40:56.7; 3. Erwin Taboada, 45:07.0.
60 to 64–1. Doug Tonokawa, 39:11.5; 2. Ron Heller, 53:56.6; 3. Jeffrey Brown, 1:02:14.1.
70 to 74–1. J.B. Nation, 52:54.4; 2. Don Eovino, 1:10:02.9; 3. Mike Strada, 1:10:03.8.
75 to 79–1. Thomas Jech, 1:03:44.0.
85 and over–1. Bill Cunningham, 53:33.8.
Polo
Honolulu Polo Club
Robert E. Macgregor Tournament
Sunday
At Waimanalo
ITS 6, Tradewinds 4
Goal scorers–ITS: Steve Ching 5,
Kristina Pitzel. Tradewinds: Khai Agon 3, Carrie Williams.
