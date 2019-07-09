9th Avenue from Waialae to Harding avenues closed to traffic due to water main break

A 6-inch water main break in Kaimuki has resulted in the closure of 9th Avenue from Waialae to Harding Avenues.
The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is responding to the main break, which has left 24 residents and an apartment building in the area without water service, according to a city news alert.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
