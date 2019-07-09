Maui woman, 90, dies following home invasion

A 90-year-old woman who was brutally attacked during a June 20 home invasion in Kahului has died.

Maui police identified the woman as Jacqueline Oberheim.

The case was reclassified to a second-degree murder investigation, police said.

Police arrested Aaron Wilsey, 26, at 3:30 p.m. June 22 on suspicion of allegedly breaking into Oberheim’s apartment at 111 Kahului Beach Road, and attacking the sleeping woman.

Lt. Gregg Okamoto said in an email that Wilsey initially was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy.

However, the police investigation led to the arrests of 35-year-old Lewellyn Foster and 29-year-old Chery Moniz and they were indicted on amended charges.

Wilsey and Moniz were charged with first-degree burglary.

A June 28 indictment also charges Wilsey with second-degree robbery, second-degree theft and auto break-in, which was unrelated to the Oberheim case. It involved the June 20 robbery of another woman, and included the theft of her backpack and breaking into her car.

Foster was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. He was on probation at the time of the crimes.

Oberheim received life-threatening injuries during the attack, and later died of her injuries, police said.

The case was reclassified as a second-degree murder, but the investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged yet with that crime.

Okamoto could not provide the date of Oberheim’s death, and would not say who is suspected in the murder.

Although the case was heard today in court, the matter of Oberheim’s death and murder charges were not discussed, the judge’s clerk said.

A bail hearing is set on Tuesday for Wilsey.

Moniz remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail

Trial for all three is set for Sept. 9.

A hearing to revoke probation for Foster, who is being held without bail, is set for Aug. 6.