Windy, hot, muggy weather blankets Hawaii as remnants of Barbara pass

The remnants of former tropical cyclone Barbara will bring enhanced showers while drifting west across the Hawaiian islands today, weather officials said.

Tradewinds, meanwhile, are expected to stick around for the next seven days due to a high-pressure ridge far north of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, effective through 4 p.m. today.

The strong trades will produce surf of 5 to 8 feet along exposed, east-facing shores of the isles through mid-afternoon, which will then gradually subside.

The heat index, a reflection of what it feels like when temperature and humidity are combined, is expected to reach 97 in Honolulu and 98 in Kahului this afternoon.

This morning, a record daily maximum rainfall of 1.4 inches was set in Hilo, breaking the old record of 1.27 set in 1967. On Monday, 1.29 inches of rain was recorded in Hilo.

Temperatures have also tied or surpassed record highs in the past week, according to NWS.

On Saturday, three records were noted.

A record high of 88 degrees Fahrenheit at Hilo tied the old record set in 2008. A record high of 91 at Honolulu tied the old record of 91 set in 2005. A record high of 94 degrees was set in Kahului, breaking the old record of 92 set in 1981.

On Sunday, a record high of 91 degrees in Kahului tied with old records set in 1969, 1980 and 1996.

Forecasters said drier trends are expected from Wednesday through Friday. Wet trade wind weather is expected to return to Maui and the Big Island by this weekend.