 Letter: New ‘red flag’ gun law will save lives in Hawaii
Editorial | Letters

Letter: New ‘red flag’ gun law will save lives in Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 7:25 p.m.

I’m a local volunteer with Moms Demand Action and we applaud Gov. David Ige’s recent enactment of a “red flag” gun law here (“Ige signs ‘red flag’ gun bill,” Star-Advertiser, June 28). Read more

Previous Story
Adjust crosswalk signal timers

Scroll Up