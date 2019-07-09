 Letter: Kudos to Shapiro for reporting on protest
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Kudos to Shapiro for reporting on protest

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Thanks to David Shapiro for reporting on the protesters outside the U.S. Conference of Mayors gathering (“Visiting mayors are served dirty laundry at royal buffet,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, July 7). Read more

Previous Story
Adjust crosswalk signal timers

Scroll Up