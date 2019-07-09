Recipe: Burgers, salad make great match

These burgers get their bang from jalapeno peppers that are mixed with mayonnaise. Barbecue sauce is mixed in with the turkey, giving it extra flavor and keeping the burger moist.

The burgers take a minimal amount of hands-on effort, but the salad is a matter of opening cans, bags and bottles. Simple and tasty.

TEXAS TURKEY BURGERS

By Linda Gassenheimer

3/4 pound ground, white meat turkey

3 tablespoons low-sodium barbecue sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Vegetable oil spray, as needed

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped (about 2 tablespoons)

3 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 whole-wheat hamburger rolls

1 small tomato, sliced

Mix ground turkey with barbecue sauce. Add salt and pepper. Form into 2 patties, about 4 inches in diameter and 1/2 inch thick.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high and coat with vegetable oil spray. Add burgers and cook 3 minutes. Turn and cook 3 minutes more.

Turn heat down to medium and cover skillet with a lid. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, or until a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees.

While burgers cook, mix chopped jalapeno pepper and mayonnaise together.

When burgers are cooked, place each burger on the bottom half of a hamburger roll. Place slices of tomato on each burger. Spread mayonnaise on top half of each roll and close. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 495 calories, 16.2 g total fat, 2.3 g saturated fat, 90 mg cholesterol, 45.2 g protein, 42.2 g carbohydrate, 6.3 g fiber, 721 mg sodium.

CORN AND BLACK BEAN SALAD

By Linda Gassenheimer

1-1/2 cups defrosted frozen corn

1/2 cup reduced-sodium rinsed and drained black beans

2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Salt and pepper, to taste

Lettuce leaves, for serving

Combine corn and black beans. Toss with dressing; add salt and pepper. Serve over lettuce leaves. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 160 calories, 2 g total fat, 0.2 g saturated fat, 1 mg cholesterol, 7.1 g protein, 32.5 g carbohydrate, 6.8 g fiber, 59 mg sodium.