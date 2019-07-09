 Ige funds study of state’s high liver cancer rate
Hawaii News

Ige funds study of state’s high liver cancer rate

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

After six months of chemotherapy and ongoing radiation treatments, Michael Higgins is hoping for clues as to why he and roughly 1,000 other Hawaii residents contracted liver cancer. Read more

Previous Story
Decomposed body is found in Kailua

Scroll Up