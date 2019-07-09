 Ige takes action, signs bill to fund replacement for Aloha Stadium
Sports

Ige takes action, signs bill to fund replacement for Aloha Stadium

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Saying “it has become clear that we need to take action to move forward on this important facility,” Gov. David Ige on Monday signed into law legislation to begin funding a replacement for deteriorating Aloha Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - July 9, 2019

Scroll Up