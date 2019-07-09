Ige takes action, signs bill to fund replacement for Aloha Stadium

Saying “it has become clear that we need to take action to move forward on this important facility,” Gov. David Ige on Monday signed into law legislation to begin funding a replacement for deteriorating Aloha Stadium. Read more
