TODAY

TENNIS

Tennis Championships of Honolulu: Qualifiers and Main Draw, 10 a.m., at UH Tennis Courts.

WEDNESDAY

TENNIS

Tennis Championships of Honolulu: Main Draw, 10 a.m., at UH Tennis Courts.

Championships of Honolulu

at UH Tennis Courts

Women’s qualifiers, first round

Giuliana Olmos (1), Mexico, def. Ellie Douglas, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Tara Moore (11), Great Britain, def. Jane Wasserson, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Chanel Simmons (2), Russia, def. Chanelle Van Nguyen, 6-2, 6-2.

Ramu Ueda (13), Japan, def. Rhianna Newborn, United States, 3-6, 6-2 (12-10).

Abbie Myers (16), Australia, def. Emiliana Arango, Colombia, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Michika Ozeki (16), Japan, def. Salome Devidze, Georgia, 6-1, 6-1.

Katie Volynets (4), United States, def. Alexandra Osborne, Australia, 6-1, 7-5.

Sophia Whittle, United States, def. Andreea Ghitescu (12), Romania, def. 6-0, 6-1.

Jennifer Elie (5), United States, def. Jada Robinson, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Fatma Al Nabhani (9), Oman, def. Sakura Hondo, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Sophie Chang (7), United States, def. Jada Myii Hart, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Hayley Carter (10), United States, def. Allura Zamaripa, United States, 6-3, 6-0.