2 men arrested in Pearl City strip club shooting

Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with an early morning shooting that occurred in the parking lot fronting a strip club in Pearl City.

Police said two men were involved in a physical confrontation in the parking lot fronting Club Hot Ash on Kamehameha Highway at approximately 1:50 a.m. today when one of the men brandished a firearm.

The alleged gunman shot several times at the victim. Police said none of the gunshots struck him.

Police said the suspect entered the passenger seat of a vehicle operated by another man when the vehicle struck the victim, causing minor abrasions to his left leg.

As the perpetrators fled in the vehicle, the victim chased after them in his car.

Police located the suspects and victim in the parking lot of the Ka Makana Alii Shopping Center in Kapolei and arrested the two suspects at about 2:10 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

It is unclear at this time whether the suspects and victim are known to one another.