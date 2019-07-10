Police search for suspects involved in Kalihi robbery

Police are looking for two male suspects who robbed a 51-year-old man in Kalihi today.
Police said at about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday the suspects approached the 51-year-old man while he was sitting in a vehicle.
Police said one of the suspects approached the victim brandishing a pistol. He fled in a vehicle, and the other man . The other suspect also fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.
The case is classified as a first-degree robbery.
