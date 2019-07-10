Police searching for three male suspects in Waimanalo coconut heist

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers have released images of three male suspects who stole coconuts from a private property in Waimanalo.

The incident occurred on April 30 on Kaulukanu Street. The three men allegedly stole about 200 coconuts and then fled in an unknown direction.

Suspect No. 1 is described as having a slim build, and dark, short to medium hair. He was wearing shorts and black shoes. Suspect No. 2 is also described as having a slim build and dark, short to medium hair. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and pants. Suspect No. 3 is also described as having a slim build, and dark, short to medium hair. He was wearing light-colored shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or text *CRIME on a cellular phone. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the free P3 Tips app.