Relief on the way for Hawaii as drier conditions return

Although the islands will again see sunny, breezy weather today, it should actually start feeling cooler due to moisture levels returning to more normal levels.

The clouds and showers that accompanied remnants of former tropical cyclone Barbara were located to the southwest of the islands this morning and are continuing to recede.

Tradewinds, up to 15 miles per hour today, should stick around through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

However, the heat index, a reflection of what it feels like when temperature and humidity are combined, is expected to reach 96 degrees in Kapolei and 98 degrees in Kahului, Maui.

On Tuesday, a record high of 92 degrees was set at Honolulu, breaking the old record of 91 in 1996. A record high of 93 degrees was set at Kahului, breaking the old record of 92 set in 1996.

Forecasters said a developing disturbance in the tropics may once again bring deeper moisture up from the southeast into the Big Island on Sunday.