Unmanned aircraft crashes into mountains, causes brush fire behind Wheeler Army Airfield







An Army RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial vehicle out of Wheeler Army Airfield crashed into the mountains behind the base this afternoon, causing a fire and smoke, the 25th Infantry Division said.

The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden, a division spokesman, said the Army is not currently tracking any injuries.

Burden said in a statement: “We can confirm there was an unmanned aerial system, or drone, operated by the 25th infantry Division, that was lost during a routine training flight at approximately 3:30 p.m. Efforts are currently under way to survey the crash site to determine what, if any, additional impact to the area took place as a result. At this time, the cause of the loss is unknown. It will be determined later following an official investigation.”

Two Army UH-60 Black Hawks were dispatched to check out the crash site.

The Honolulu Fire Department is responding to the brush fire that resulted from the aircraft going down. HFD has five units including Air 2, its helicopter, responding with nine personnel.

The Honolulu Police Department’s helicopter will also be assisting the fire department with its helicopter to make water drops, HFD Capt. Scot Seguirant said. He described the location as the mountains above Kunia.

The RQ-7B Shadow, which has a wingspan of 20 feet and weighs more than 440 pounds, provides Army units with near-real-time reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition and teaming ability with AH-64D/E Apache attack helicopters. The aircraft, which operate out of Wheeler, can fly for eight-plus hours.

No Apaches were flying with the Shadow at the time of the crash. The Hawaii Army National Guard also has Shadows and has flown in the past out of Wheeler.