90-year-old woman critically injured after being hit by pickup truck in Salt Lake crosswalk

A 90-year-old Honolulu woman was critically injured after she was struck by a pickup truck in Salt Lake this morning.
Police said the pedestrian was walking west on Ala Ilima Street in a marked crosswalk at about 9:35 a.m. when she was struck by a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old Honolulu man.
The vehicle was making a left turn onto Ala Lilikoi Street from Ala Ilima Street at the time of the collision.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the woman and took her to a trauma hospital in critical condition.
The pickup truck driver did not sustain any injuries.
Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol were factors in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.
