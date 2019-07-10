90-year-old woman critically injured after being hit by pickup truck in Salt Lake crosswalk

A 90-year-old Honolulu woman was critically injured after she was struck by a pickup truck in Salt Lake this morning.

Police said the pedestrian was walking west on Ala Ilima Street in a marked crosswalk at about 9:35 a.m. when she was struck by a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old Honolulu man.

The vehicle was making a left turn onto Ala Lilikoi Street from Ala Ilima Street at the time of the collision.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the woman and took her to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

The pickup truck driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol were factors in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.