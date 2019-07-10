 Column: Gen Z must carry on to protect planet
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Gen Z must carry on to protect planet

  • By Mackenzie Kamalei Feldman
  • Today
  • Updated 7:01 p.m.

In the last two weeks of June, Lee Johnson, the Bay Area school groundskeeper who made history by taking on Monsanto/Bayer and winning in court, was in Hawaii meeting with policymakers and community members. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: New ‘red flag’ gun law will save lives in Hawaii

Scroll Up