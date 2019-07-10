 Letter: Review medical bills carefully for accuracy
Letter: Review medical bills carefully for accuracy

Kudos to Kaiser Permanente for challenging Queen’s Health Systems’ billing practices (“Collaborate to stop unfair health costs,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 3). Read more

