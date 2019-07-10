 Letter: Veto bill to set aside space for car sharing
Letter: Veto bill to set aside space for car sharing

Mayor Kirk Caldwell can stop the madness by vetoing that bill to provide reserved parking spaces all over town for car-share customers (“Council OKs bill to set aside stalls for car-share,” Star-Advertiser, July 4). Read more

