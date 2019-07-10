 Former city Prosecutor Carlisle wants to run for his old job
  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

One day after a state judge dismissed a petition to impeach Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro, his predecessor Peter Carlisle wants the court to declare him eligible to run for Kaneshiro’s office in the 2020 election. Read more

