 Los Angeles Clippers to face Houston Rockets in NBA preseason game at UH
Sports

Los Angeles Clippers to face Houston Rockets in NBA preseason game at UH

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The preseason will deliver an NBA postseason-worthy matchup, with the Los Angeles Clippers scheduled to play the Houston Rockets on Oct. 4 at the Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - July 10, 2019

Scroll Up