Hot, muggy conditions linger for Hawaiian Islands despite return of trades

While the trades may be back, humidity remains high in some parts of the Hawaiian isles and high surf is on the horizon.

National Weather Service forecasters expect today to be mostly sunny and breezy in Honolulu, with a high near 90 degrees, humidity at 65% and an east-northeast tradewinds of about 16 miles per hour.

The heat index, which reflects what it feels like when temperature and humidity are combined, is expected to reach as high as 95 degrees in Kahului, Maui, 96 degrees in Honolulu and 98 degrees at Kalaeloa Airport.

On Wednesday, Lihue saw a high of 87 degrees, tying the record set in 1961.

Trades are expected to last through the middle of next week due to a high-pressure ridge north of the islands.

On Sunday, however, a weak disturbance from the southeast is expected to bring additional tropical moisture, along with clouds and enhanced showers across the isles, heading into Monday.

Starting early Friday, the NWS says the forerunners from the first of a series of long-period, south-southwest swells are expected to arrive, and likely to reach high surf advisory criteria for south-facing shores starting Saturday.