Kauai firefighters extinguish fire at Poipu resort

Kauai firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out early this morning at a Poipu Resort.

Smoke and flames were emanating from The Point’s maintenance building, Kauai Fire Department said.

Firefighters from three fire stations were dispatched to the scene at 2:40 a.m. today.

They made forcible entry to get inside, and extinguished the flames and made sure the fire hadn’t spread outside the structure.

The blaze was brought under control shortly before 3 a.m. A maintenance employee was called to the scene and properly shut off all machinery.

Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at about $20,000.

The cause appears to be accidental.