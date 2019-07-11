Mother, son, 3 dogs escape Ewa Beach fire caused by unattended cooking

A fire at a two-story, residential home in Ewa Beach this morning was caused by unattended cooking, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

At 9:23 a.m., seven units staffed with 23 personnel responded to a fire reported at 91-1362 Kamahoi Street. The first unit arrived six minutes later to find the two-story home with smoke emanating from both the first- and second-floor windows on the right.

The fire was brought under control at 9:33 a.m. and extinguished at 9:41 a.m.

At the time of the fire, a woman in her 20s and her son were the only ones in the home. She heard the smoke detector alarm, and was able to escape the home with her son. Although the woman was treated on scene for possible smoke inhalation, she declined transport by Emergency Medical Services to the hospital.

Four adults, one child and three dogs were displaced from the Ewa Beach home. Firefighters rescued all three dogs unharmed.

The Red Cross of Hawaii is assisting the displaced occupants.

Fire Department investigators determined that the fire was accidentally caused by unattended cooking. Damages are estimated at $160,000 to the structure and $4,000 to its contents.