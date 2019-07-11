Severe turbulence injures more than 2 dozen on Air Canada flight forced to land at Honolulu airport

An Air Canada flight was forced to divert to Honolulu this morning after the plane experienced “sudden turbulence,” airline officials said.

Air Canada flight AC33 was en route to Sydney, Australia from Vancouver when it encountered turbulence approximately two hours past Hawaii. The 777-200 airplane subsequently diverted to Honolulu and landed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 6:45 a.m. today.

About 25 people aboard the flight sustained minor injuries, Air Canada said in an emailed statement. “Our first priority is always the safety of our flights, passengers and crew and as a precaution, medical personnel are on standby to examine passengers in Honolulu.”

A total of 269 passengers and 15 crew members were aboard the plane.

Airline officials are currently making arrangements for passengers including hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu.