 5 women sought on prostitution charges
Hawaii News

5 women sought on prostitution charges

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in locating five women wanted on prostitution­-related charges in connection with brothels in Honolulu disguised as relaxation spas and massage parlors. Read more

Previous Story
Police searching for three male suspects in Waimanalo coconut heist

Scroll Up