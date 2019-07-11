 Former credit union officer pleads guilty to fraud
Hawaii News

Former credit union officer pleads guilty to fraud

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.

A 37-year-old former federal credit union employee admitted in U.S. District Court Tuesday that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from member accounts, forging member signatures to do so. Read more

