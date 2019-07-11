Electrocuted slug causes train delays

A Japanese rail operator says an electrocuted slug that made its way onto a device that operated several train lines not only got itself fried — it fried the system, halting dozens of trains and delaying 12,000 passengers.

According to the Japan Times, Japan Railways was forced to cancel 26 train services and delay others on May 30, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems.

Company officials found the slug’s remains in equipment near tracks at a station on the island of Kyushu.

“We tracked down the device responsible for the power failure … We initially thought what was in there was a bug but it turned out to be a dead slug,” a company spokesman said.

The slug apparently slithered through a small gap and got into a load disconnector.

Local media said the slug had been burned to death after short-circuiting the device.