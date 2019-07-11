Lottery ticket winners announced

TOKYO >>cMore than a million people nationwide logged on to the 2020 Tokyo Games website June 20 to see if they had secured seats at their favorite events through the Olympic ticket lottery, leading to a backup that had visitors waiting for over an hour.

More than 7.5 million people registered for a Tokyo 2020 ID to enter the lottery. The number of tickets sold has yet to be determined, since winners had until 11:59 p.m. July 2 to submit payment.

For residents of Japan, the next opportunity to buy tickets will be through a first-come, first-served sale that will begin in the fall.

“Tokyo 2020 is still working on the final number of tickets for the Olympic Games. For every event, more tickets will be made available,” an organizer said.

People outside Japan can jockey for seats when a third wave of tickets is released in spring 2020.

About 7.8 million tickets are available for the 2020 Games, but this number is expected to change — possibly by a few hundred thousand or even up to a million, the organizer said — after venues and arenas still being built are finished and the seating arrangements for specific sporting events are finalized.

Traditionally, about 70% of tickets to the Olympics have gone to residents of the host country. That is expected to be the case for the 2020 Games.