 Junior achievement: Teal Matsueda selected for one of the HSJGA’s top honors
Sports

Junior achievement: Teal Matsueda selected for one of the HSJGA’s top honors

  • By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When the late Dr. Richard Ho was honored by the Aloha Section PGA nearly 20 years ago, he told people golf “was like an obsession, a magical inexhaustible journey.” Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up