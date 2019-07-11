 Spurrier, Beamer named Polynesian Bowl coaches
Spurrier, Beamer named Polynesian Bowl coaches

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Steve Spurrier, the all-time winningest coach at Florida and South Carolina, and former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer will serve as head coaches in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl, the game announced Wednesday. Read more

