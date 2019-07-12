 Coast Guard makes dramatic drug seizure, raiding submarine
Top News

Coast Guard makes dramatic drug seizure, raiding submarine

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 p.m.

  • Video by U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Watch as U.S. Coast Guard crew members stop a self-propelled semi-submersible drug smuggling vessel in the Pacific Ocean. It was reported to have over 16,000 lbs of cocaine onboard.

  • PETTY OFFICER 1ST CLASS MATTHEW MASASCHI/U.S. COAST GUARD VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crew members transferred bales of cocaine from the ship’s 35-foot Long Range Interceptor small boat, June 6, to the cutter. The cocaine was seized following an interdiction of a suspected drug smuggling boat in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

  • PETTY OFFICER 1ST CLASS MATTHEW MASASCHI/U.S. COAST GUARD VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crew members aboard the cutter’s 35-foot Long Range Interceptor small boat supervising the intentional sinking of suspected drug-smuggling boats, May 17, following the seizure of cocaine from the boats during an at-sea interdiction while Munro’s crew patrolled international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

CORONADO, Calif. >> U.S. Coast Guard members boarded a semi-submarine racing through the waves, one of 14 operations seizing cocaine and marijuana since May in international waters off Mexico and Central and South America.

The agency released dramatic video of the encounter with smugglers on Thursday.

It shows a Coast Guard vessel pulling alongside the submarine as someone yells orders in Spanish for it to stop. The submarine continues to move as Coast Guard members then get close enough to board it as one repeatedly pounds on the hatch before it opens and people on board appear with their hands raised as they surrender.

The Coast Guard says cocaine and marijuana with an estimated street value of $569 million was seized during the operations in the past two months.

Vice President Mike Pence was on hand Thursday as 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana were taken off the cutter Munro at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.

Fifty-five smuggling suspects were taken into custody.

Photos also were released of the Coast Guard sinking drug boats.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hot, breezy weather prevails for Hawaiian Islands as smoky conditions cloud parts of Maui
Looking Back

Scroll Up