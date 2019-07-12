Linda Chu Takayama tapped as Gov. Ige’s new chief of staff

Gov. David Ige has appointed Linda Chu Takayama to be his new chief of staff. Her first day will be Aug. 1, according to Cindy McMillan, a spokeswoman for the governor.

Takayama currently serves as the director of the Hawaii Department of Taxation, a post she has held since 2017. Prior to that, she served as the director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Takayama replaces Mike McCartney who was appointed director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism earlier this year.

Ford Fuchigami also served as a principal advisor to Gov. David Ige, but accepted a civil service job in May with the Department of Transportation.

Ige has not yet announced a replacement for the top post at the Department of Taxation.