North King Street in Chinatown to close Sunday for filming

A portion of North King Street in Honolulu Chinatown is scheduled for lane closures this Sunday for the filming of a stunt sequence, according to the Honolulu Film Office.

North King Street, between Smith Street and Nuuanu Avenue, as well as the intersection of Smith Street, is scheduled for lane closures at different times between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Lane closures in this section of downtown Honolulu will start early in the morning, with a single travel lane, with a second travel lane later in the morning. Full road closures are scheduled in the afternoon and continue until the early evening. Two lane closures will continue until approximately 10 p.m.

All King Street bus stops between River and Richards streets will be closed for the day.

Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and avoid driving through the area or take alternate routes if possible.

Details on impacted streets:

>> The most makai lane of North King Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Between 6 to 10 a.m., traffic will be lane-shifted mauka to maintain three travel lanes.

>> From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. the second makai travel lane will be closed. Traffic will be allowed to travel via two travel lanes until 1 p.m.

>> From 1 to 8 p.m. traffic will be diverted off North King Street at Iwilei Road to allow for the closure of North King Street between Smith Street and Nuuanu Avenue.

>> From 1 to 5:30 p.m. the intersection of North King and Smith streets, as well as Smith Street between North King and Hotel streets, will be closed. Access to the private Smith Street parking lot near Pauahi Street will be available with police assistance.

>> At about 5:30 p.m. the intersection of Smith and King streets, as well as all of Smith Street, are scheduled to reopen. North King Street between Smith Street and Nuuanu Avenue will remain closed until 8 p.m.

>> By 8 p.m., two lanes of North King Street are scheduled to reopen, and by 10 p.m., all lanes of North King Street are scheduled to be open for normal traffic.

>> TheBus will be diverted onto Hotel Street after Iwilei Road. All King Street bus stops between River and Richards streets will be closed for the day.

>> Only local traffic will be allowed for those who need driving access to businesses on North King Street between River and Smith streets. Kekaulike, Maunakea streets and a portion of Smith Street where the intersection is not closed between North King and Nimitz Highway, as well as Pauahi and Bishop streets, will be accessible throughout the day.

>> Pedestrians will have access to businesses, but may be asked to hold their position for a few minutes during a scheduled shot by the film crew.