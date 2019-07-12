Pali Highway closed due to vehicle accident

All lanes have been closed on the Pali Highway at Jack Lane this morning due to a vehicle accident.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
This story will be updated.
All lanes have been closed on the Pali Highway at Jack Lane this morning due to a vehicle accident.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
This story will be updated.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.