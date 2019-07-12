 Letter: HMSA’s payment plan hurts doctors, patients
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

HMSA will hold a gala extravaganza today at the Waikiki Prince Hotel to celebrate its highly profitable Payment Transformation Program, in which the Family Plan premium rates are now almost a person’s salary and doctors are paid a flat rate as low as $18 per patient per month, regardless of the number of office visits that patient may make for that month. Read more

