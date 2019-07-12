Letter: HMSA’s payment plan hurts doctors, patients

HMSA will hold a gala extravaganza today at the Waikiki Prince Hotel to celebrate its highly profitable Payment Transformation Program, in which the Family Plan premium rates are now almost a person’s salary and doctors are paid a flat rate as low as $18 per patient per month, regardless of the number of office visits that patient may make for that month. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.