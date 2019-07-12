2 men arrested in connection with 7-Eleven armed robberies

Police arrested two men in connection with two armed robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores in Kaimuki and Moiliili.

Police arrested both suspects, ages 21 and 26, Thursday in the area of the Market City Shopping Center on Kapiolani Boulevard.

The 26-year-old suspect allegedly wore a mask and entered 7-Eleven on Waialae Avenue at 3 a.m. Monday. Police said the perpetrator brandished a handgun and demanded money from a store employee.

He fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Within three hours, police said the 21-year-old suspect robbed the 7-Eleven store on South King Street.

Police said the culprit wore a mask when he wielded a handgun at two store employees and demanded money at about 5:45 a.m.

He fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported in Kaimuki and Moiliili robberies.

Detectives suspect a third armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Nuuanu Tuesday may be related to the two other cases.

Police said a man wearing a mask entered the store on the corner of Nuuanu Avenue and North School Street at approximately 4 a.m. He allegedly demanded money from a store employee while brandishing a pistol.

Police said the armed robber fled with an unknown amount of cash.

No arrests have been made in the third robbery case.