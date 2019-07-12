Kokua Line: Hawaii not among 21 states with FBI photo-search agreements

Question: The Washington Post reported over the weekend that federal authorities “have turned state driver’s license databases into a facial-recognition gold mine, scanning through millions of Americans’ photos without their knowledge or consent” and have made DMVs “the bedrock of an unprecedented surveillance infrastructure.” Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.