TODAY
TENNIS
Tennis Championships of Honolulu: singles quarterfinals, doubles semifinals, 10 a.m., at UH Tennis Courts.
SATURDAY
PADDLING
Hui Waa: Waikiki Beach Boys Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Waikiki Beach.
TENNIS
Tennis Championships of Honolulu: singles semifinals, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis Courts.
