Argument in Kaneohe leads to alleged strangulation

An argument in Kaneohe Friday night escalated when a 64-year-old man allegedly strangled a 39-year-old woman, police said.
The suspect allegedly used his hands to restrict the woman’s airway at 11:40 p.m., police said.
The suspect was identified and arrested on suspicion of abuse at 12:05 a.m. today.
No other details were available.
